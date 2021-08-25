THURSDAY AT 10: School districts grapple with pandemic’s effect on national teacher shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Schools across southern Wisconsin are gearing up for the school year to start, and some districts are still looking to hire more teachers.

"We are approximately twice the number of open positions right now than normal at this time of year," Janesville Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said. "Every district is struggling. It's not just us. It's been a struggle to find people to teach."

Dodgeville's superintendent, Paul Weber, said his district isn't struggling as much to fill open positions, but he has noticed challenges finding teachers for specific subjects.

"High school math, physics and science courses are difficult to fill," he said. "In areas like that, when you lose a top-notch teacher and have to try to replace them, it can be a very big challenge."

Thursday at 10, we're taking a closer look at the shortage, the ways districts are trying to attract new hires and what classrooms could look like if there are unfilled openings when school starts.