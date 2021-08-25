Blinken estimates 1,500 Americans may still await evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says as many as 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan may still await evacuation, with six days to go before President Joe Biden's deadline for completing the airlift from Kabul airport.

Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the country so far, including 500 in the past 24 hours. Pentagon officials say the U.S. military-led airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of next Tuesday.

Blinken said the State Department is working hour-by-hour to determine which Americans still want to get out.