US to prioritize evacuations from Kabul until final hours

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon officials say the U.S. military-led airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of next Tuesday. That’s President Joe Biden’s deadline for ending the frantic evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said more than 4,400 American citizens have been evacuated thus far, an increase of about 400 from Tuesday. More than 80,000 people, mostly Afghans, have been airlifted since Aug. 14, he said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to elaborate later Wednesday on details of the evacuation of Americans. The State Department has not said how many Americans are still awaiting evacuation.