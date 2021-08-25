Vaccinate mandate for MMSD staff ‘being discussed’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Staff in the Madison Metropolitan School District may soon have to follow a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Wednesday morning, an MMSD spokesperson confirmed to 27 News that a vaccine mandate is "being discussed" and will be further talked about during a school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 30.

MMSD is the second-largest school district in Wisconsin, educating more than 27,000 students in 52 schools. It employs over 6,000 people, who would be impacted if a vaccine mandate is put into place.