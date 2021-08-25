Video sparks arrest of Thai police in drug suspect’s death

BANGKOK (AP) — Four Thai police officers charged with murder in connection with the deadly shakedown of a suspected drug dealer in custody have been arrested after a video clip of the incident shared on social media caused a public furor. Police say three other officers are still being sought in connection with the incident at their police station north of Bangkok. Thai media say they include a police colonel with the nickname “Jo Ferrari” because of his collection of expensive sports cars. Allegations of police brutality and corruption are not rare in Thailand, but the leaked video showing the suspected drug dealer suffocating after officers placed plastic bags over his head in an alleged extortion effort has stoked outrage.