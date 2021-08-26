1 person found dead in Madison apartment during fire investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was found dead when fire crews responded to an apartment fire alarm Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department.

At about 5:10 p.m., a fire alarm went off in a 41-unit complex in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard.

Crews arrived shortly after and began their investigation to identify the cause of the alarm. They eventually found the apartment where the fire happened. It was mostly put out by an automatic sprinkler.

One person was found dead inside the unit. 27 other people were displaced from the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who don't have a home right now.

Damages are currently estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the death are both under investigation.