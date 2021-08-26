A community helps a family cope after a tragic lightning strike

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Being struck by lightning is rare event, and this week in Menomonie two men from the same family were hit, and one of them died.

"When we got there it was very chaotic scene. Lots of people trying to help, and we had two ambulances that provided patient care, and tried to help the people the best that we could," said Andy Benrud, Menomonie Fire Department's battalion chief.

Richard Nelson, from Colfax, tragically passed away on the scene. He was 60 years old. His nephew, Ethan Rubenzer, was transported to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire with serious injuries.

"We’re very fortunate, and very lucky that Ethan was able to survive an incident like this, but also as a family we are mourning the loss of our uncle," said Jameson Rubenzer, Ethan's older brother.

The family continues to rally together as Ethan recovers at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

"As of right now, the doctors are pleased on where [Ethan] is at, and they anticipate that he will make a full recovery. The focus right now is on his arm. He has pretty limited function and mobility of his right arm," Rubenzer said.

The Rubenzer family created a Caring Bridge page to give updates on Ethan's condition, and Jameson said the large amount of support is appreciated.

"I cannot stress enough how much my family, immediate and extended, how much we appreciate the love and support and care that we have gotten from doctors and nurses, family, friends and people in the community that we felt we weren't super close to," Rubenzer said.

It's unknown when Ethan will be released from the hospital, but despite everything that has happened, Jameson told News 18 his brother is in good spirits.

To find the link to Ethan's Caring Bridge page, click or tap here.