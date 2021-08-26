American Family Children’s Hospital puts out request for donations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Child life specialists at American Family Children's Hospital are asking the community to help kids living at the hospital cope with an anxious situation by donating certain goods.

According to a news release from hospital spokesperson Emily Kumlien, one of the main jobs of child life specialists is bringing in toys, activities, books, crafts and other items to help bring a sense of normalcy to kids and teens living in a medical environment.

Donations dropping during the COVID-19 pandemic and infection control protocols preventing reuse of some items are in part causing the hospital's need.

“We understand the pandemic has been very hard for everyone and we appreciate all the community support we’ve received. We hope people will consider donating to help our patients because it will make a huge impact,” child life services manager Julie Auenson said in the release. “The best way to donate is to shop safely online and have the items shipped to UW Health.”

Out of safety concerns, UW Health is not currently accepting in-person donations. You can find the hospital's Amazon registry here by searching "afch", or their Target registry here with the same search information. For more information on how to donate, click here.

Kumlien lists the following items as being the most needed: