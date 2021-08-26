Biden says Kabul attackers ‘will pay’

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. service members who were killed in attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, were "heroes."

Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden says they were "engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

At least a dozen U.S. service members were killed in Thursday's attacks, along with scores of Afghans. Biden addressed those responsible for the attack, telling them, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attacks.