Cancer patient and organ recipient share 3rd dose story

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- The CDC says booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20th but some people with weakened immune systems have already gotten the booster shot.

Richard Bird had a single-lung transplant in 2019 and his wife Patti has been battling cancer for 12 years.

Richard and Patti Bird are immunocompromised and received a third Pfizer dose a few days ago and say they've had little to no side effects.

"I ran a fever for about 24 hours and 99.6 or something, and my arm was really sore," said Patti Bird.

"I didn't feel anything from this third one. So it's, it's been a breeze," said Richard Bird.

To this point, they say they've never tested positive for COVID, but have had to compact their world to keep it that way.

"It's very small. We call in our groceries for pickup and we check out where we're going and go at odd times," said Patti Bird. "You know, we pull the little old person trick and go at four in the afternoon. If we were going to eat out, which we are not doing right now."

"I don't get out in public a lot. I mean, I say hi to the neighbors and stuff like that, and I still go you know, to the grocery store, but I don't go in the grocery store I order ahead of time to pick it up," said Richard Bird.

For six years, Richard said he struggled to catch even one breath until his lung transplant in 2019 and realizes the frailty of life. This is the special reason he got the third shot.

"Unfortunately, someone had to donate that organ. And I was fortunate enough to receive the gift from them and from their family and becomes doubly important not only to protect me, but to protect that family's legacy that those organs that he donated lived on," said Richard Bird.

Richard and Patti enjoy the outdoors in their vegetable garden and as careful as Richard and Patti are with that garden, they're even more so with their lives. They have a message to those who are hesitant about the shot.

"If you love the people around you and your community, your state, please, please get a booster. It's going to help you number one, and it's going to help everybody around you and we can all get back to normal," said Patti Bird.

"Get out there and get it, the more people that get this vaccine, and the more that get protected from spreading this to each other, the better off we're going to be," said Richard Bird.

The Birds said the CDC can monitor their progress through a smart-phone based tool called V-safe, which allows them to receive personalized health check-ins.