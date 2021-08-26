Complaints pile up over failures to comply with Dane County’s mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) - Public Health Madison and Dane County officials say 140 complaints over failures of people to comply with the county's indoor mask mandate have been filed in the eight days the public health order has been in effect.



PHMDC Spokesperson Morgan Finke says officials are following up with any entities that have received two or more complaints.



Finke says she's unable to release the names of any of the entities until they've been notified of the complaints.

Some business owners or others who failed to rectify issues flagged by complaints during previous county public health orders amidst the coronavirus pandemic had civil actions filed against them by the Madison city attorney's office.



The indoor mask order went into effect Aug. 19 as positive virus cases attributable largely to the Delta variant went from a rolling average of nineteen cases a day July 13 in the county to 91 cases a day one month later.