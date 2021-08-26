DA won’t challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. And for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Prosecutors won’t appear at the hearing Friday in San Diego because of a policy instituted when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took office last year. Gascón says the decision to release Sirhan should be left with the parole board, which can evaluate if he is rehabilitated. Sirhan’s attorney, Angela Berry, says he no longer poses a safety riskc. At his last hearing in 2016, the board said Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime.