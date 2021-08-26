Districts struggle to hire enough teachers

(WKOW) -- Students across the state will be heading back to school next week. As districts get ready to navigate another school year during a pandemic, some district officials can't find enough teachers to fill vacancies.

Scott Garner, the assistant superintendent for the School District of Janesville, had 19 teacher openings as of two weeks before the first day of school. That number has since gone down to 14.

"We are approximately twice the number of open positions right now than normal at this time of year," said Garner.

The situation in Dodgeville isn't as dire.

"We're pretty fortunate. We filled most of all of our positions this year," said Dodgeville Superintendent Paul Weber.

Weber said he's not seeing an overall shortage of teachers but he does notice it's getting harder to find teachers for specific classes, like high school math and science.

"In areas like that, when you lose a top-notch teacher and have to try to replace them, it can be a very big challenge," said Weber.

When Weber started in Dodgeville, there were as many as 300 applicants for a single teaching position. Now, he said it's around 30 on a good day. The number can be even as low as one or two.

Back in Janesville, Scott Garner said there are a lot of factors at play as to why districts have more openings.

"COVID really scared a lot of people and made them nervous, and they just thought, well, this is, this is the time to change careers," said Garner.

A 2020 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found enrollment in Wisconsin teacher preparation programs dropped by more than one-third from 2012 to 2018.

Different districts have different approaches as to how to try to hire the best candidates.

"We're posting those positions already by early February, early March at the latest," said Weber. "The later you get into the game, sometimes the much more difficult it is to fill those positions."

"What's our starting pay, what's our top of our pay scale, the benefit packages that we offer, but it's more than that," said Garner. "It's more about the Janesville culture that we really want to see."

Garner said the plan right now is to have teachers from one of the schools teach virtually to students at another, if not all open positions are filled.

"If a teacher is at home and the kids can be at school, we would have somebody in the classroom to monitor the class, and the teacher would actually instruct from home," said Weber.

School leaders don't anticipate the situation getting better any time soon.

"We need you. We need you desperately. Our kids need you," said Garner.