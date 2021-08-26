EXPLAINER: Is Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano going to erupt again?

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the immediate potential for an eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has declined. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says earthquakes and ground swelling at Kilauea’s summit crater have subsided. The observatory lowered its alert level for the volcano to advisory as a result. Earlier in the week, the quakes and changes to the ground surface prompted scientists to say magma was moving underground and the mountain could once again release lava. People were never at risk as the changes occurred in an uninhabited area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that is closed to the public.