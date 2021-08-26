Getting answers: What to do if your child exhibits mild COVID-19 symptoms

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're getting answers about what to do if your child starts showing signs of COVID-19.

Even something as mild as a runny nose or sore throat can be symptoms of the virus.

A pediatrician with UW Health told 27 News, it's important your child gets tested for coronavirus and properly diagnosed for whatever their illness may be.

"It can be really inconvenient at times, but many school districts including the Madison school district are participating in school testing programs that are offered by the state," said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases.

At-home COVID-19 tests are now available at most drug stores. You can also check in with your physician or local health department for other testing options.

If your child tests positive, Dr. DeMuri said they should stay home and isolate, and you should keep an eye on them for worsening symptoms.