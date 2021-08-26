Gov. Tony Evers meets with Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- When Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) visited Fort McCoy on Wednesday, he met with some of the refugees from Afghanistan who are temporarily being housed at the military base.

At least 1,000 refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy.

Evers told WISN-TV many of the refugees worked for the government in some fashion.

"There was some at risk, some of those folks too," Evers said. "So it was a mixed bag, but they have vetted them several times. They vet them when they get there, they were vetted when they were in Europe."

The base could house up to 10,000 refugees.