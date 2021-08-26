Hilldale announces major expansion project

MADISON (WKOW) -- To meet the ever-changing and growing needs of the Madison community, Hilldale announced a major renovation project Thursday with the aim of bringing in customers for full days.

According to a news release from Hilldale spokesperson Kate Hagen, the new project will employ spaces on the property that haven't been put to use in the past. New venues will cater to experiential retailers and entertainment spaces, as well as new restaurants and stores.

“These additions make it even more inviting for our customers to spend an entire day here, shopping, eating, relaxing and spending time with friends and family. But we are also listening to the needs and wants of our growing community and trying to meet those as best we can," Hilldale general manager Nancy Horn said in the release.

With the renovation, guests at Hilldale can look forward to both an expanded farmers' market and a winter ice rink. Hilldale will also add electric car charging ports, bike tune-up stations and plenty of bike parking in their push for more green architecture.