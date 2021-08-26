Inmate charged in fatal attack at a county jail in Wisconsin

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — An inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail has been charged with killing another inmate in what the local sheriff called a “vicious, unprovoked attack.” Washington County sheriff’s officials say the 23-year-old inmate was attacked, kicked in the head 28 times at the jail in West Bend Aug. 17 and died over the weekend. A Washington County judge on Wednesday set bond at $750,000 cash for 31-year-old George Telford, of Fargo, North Dakota, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a prisoner. Sheriff Martin Schulteis said it was not a jail fight, it was “an attack on a fellow human being.”