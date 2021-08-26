Madison man arrested on eight counts of possessing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have taken a 26-year-old man into custody for eight counts of possessing child pornography.

According to an incident report, Elijuwon Clawson had been the subject of an ongoing investigation from MPD Special Victims Unit and the DOJ Department of Criminal Investigation.

Clawson was arrested at his home on the 1200 block of East Mifflin Street. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.