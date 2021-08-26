Madison police on lookout for man who forced his way into downtown apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police searching for a suspicious man that allegedly forced his way into a downtown apartment Wednesday afternoon, before leaving without taking anything or hurting anyone.

According to an incident report from MPD, the man knocked on the window of an apartment on the 600 block of North Henry Street at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He entered the building shortly after, before forcing his way into one of the apartments.

According to the victim, the man asked for a family member, mentioned he was indicted by the "feds," before leaving. He did not take any property or attempt to hurt anyone in the apartment. He didn't take anything or hurt anyone.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black man with short, maybe braided, hair and stubble. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.