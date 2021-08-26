Madison Police returns lost $10,000 in fanny pack to owner

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Police officials say a fanny pack with $10,000 inside has been returned to its owner more than a month after a Good Samaritan turned the item into police. The Good Samaritan found it on the city's east side.



Police say a passer-by discovered the fanny pack July 13 near the intersection of Winnebago Street and Bashford Avenue. In addition to the cash, authorities say an ID and cell phone were inside the fanny pack.



A Police spokesperson says a detective was able to connect with the owner and verify the money and valuables belonged to him, and returned the items. Police have yet to comment on the circumstances of the fanny pack being lost by the owner last month.

The spokesperson says the woman who found the fanny pack and its valuable contents declined a reward.