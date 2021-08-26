Milwaukee Bucks radio voice Ted Davis retires

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Ted David is retiring from the role.

Davis was the radio voice for the Bucks for 24 years.

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said Davis. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

Davis endured a lot of losing while calling Bucks games for over two decades but ended his career calling the franchise's first NBA championship in 50 years.

“We thank Ted for his 24 years of exciting and entertaining play-by-play calls on Bucks radio,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Ted expertly set the scene and described the action for our fans, and his professionalism was always appreciated. His dramatic call after the Bucks won the title last month — ‘Wisconsin, we have a room at the top of the world tonight!’ — will always be part of Bucks history. We wish Ted all the best in his next chapter.”

Davis is a two-time winner of the Milwaukee Achievement In Radio award, which he was awarded following the 1998-99 and 2004-05 seasons for his role as Bucks play-by-play broadcaster. He also earned the KATIE Award – the most prestigious award in Texas for excellence in writing or broadcast journalism – for his work as play-by-play broadcaster for the Mavericks during the 1996-97 season.