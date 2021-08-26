MMSD offering virtual option for elementary students

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District is opening up a last-minute virtual option for elementary school students ahead of the school year, but the sign-up period is limited.

4k-5th graders will be able to utilize the virtual option. The district explains the decision comes amid concerns about the delta variant and children under the age of 12 not being eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

MMSD says students will have to commit to virtual instruction for the entire semester. Virtual instruction will be provided in both live and recorded formats for 3.5 hours a day, and will offer small group instructional time. The program follows the same "scope and pace" of in-person instruction.

Families interested in the virtual program have until August 30 at noon to sign and submit an interest form. Families will be notified by August 31 if the student is enrolled in the virtual program.