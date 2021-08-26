More storms arrive later this evening with a severe risk

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery heat and storm chances continue in your forecast through the weekend.



SET UP

A heat dome has developed south of our area, and on the outer edge, storms fire up and move along the jet stream, which are fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies, warm and humid in the mid 80s with heat index in the low 90s. Storms will move in later this evening and could have high winds embedded in them.

Severe weather risk through tonight

TONIGHT

As the storms merge, heavy rain will be the bigger issue at night with temps in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Storm chances go up by late evening

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. We may get a break in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



More storms are expected to redevelop Friday night.

Rain estimates through Friday night

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high around 90° and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. A stray storm may pop up, but expect a very limited coverage, if any at all.



A few more storms are possible Saturday night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible along the main cold front wih highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, much milder and drier in the upper 70s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and dry with a high around 80°.