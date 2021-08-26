More storms arrive later this evening with a severe risk

More storms arrive later this evening with a severe riskUpdated
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Summery heat and storm chances continue in your forecast through the weekend.
SET UP
A heat dome has developed south of our area, and on the outer edge, storms fire up and move along the jet stream, which are fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny skies, warm and humid in the mid 80s with heat index in the low 90s. Storms will move in later this evening and could have high winds embedded in them.
TONIGHT
As the storms merge, heavy rain will be the bigger issue at night with temps in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. We may get a break in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
More storms are expected to redevelop Friday night.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high around 90° and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. A stray storm may pop up, but expect a very limited coverage, if any at all.
A few more storms are possible Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a few storms possible along the main cold front wih highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, much milder and drier in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and dry with a high around 80°.