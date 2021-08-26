Skip to Content

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Few Palestinians in the occupied West Bank get to board an airplane these days. The territory has no civilian airport, and those who can afford a plane ticket must catch their flights in neighboring Jordan. But just outside the northern city of Nablus, a pair of twins is offering people the next best thing — an old Boeing 707 they have converted into a cafe and restaurant for customers to board. Khamis and Ata al-Sairafi say the project has taken them a quarter century to get off the ground. The cafe opened last month and they hope the restaurant will begin serving customers soon.

