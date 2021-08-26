Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport.

Thousands of people have flocked there as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast Thursday, with no immediate word on casualties.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.