Performance venues beg for change to Dane County mask mandate, face postponed or canceled shows

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's new mask mandate requires everyone indoors over the age of two to mask up — and that means everyone. Not even actors or musicians are allowed to take off their masks, and for many performance venues, that spells problems.

"That's a huge negative impact not just for Forward Theater, but for everybody in the performing arts," Artistic Director for Forward Theater Company Jen Uphoff Gray said. "I am proceeding with these rehearsals as if common sense will prevail and that there will be an exemption granted, but we cannot perform with masks."

Uphoff Gray and several other entertainment venues in Madison told 27 News on Thursday that they would have to postpone or cancel their upcoming shows if the mandate didn't change.

Allen Ebert and Roseann Sheridan are the executive director and artistic director for the Children's Theater of Madison respectively, and they face similar issues. With masks on, they say, performers can't perform.

Allen Ebert and Roseann Sheridan work with the Children's Theater of Madison and say they can't hold shows if performers have to wear masks. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"It's really hard for the audience to be able to see the emotion, to be able to really see what is being said," Ebert said. "Consumers really don't want to consume that, it's really not the consumer experience."

Ebert and Sheridan said all of their performers have been vaccinated, and all audience members are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or provide a negative coronavirus test.

"Someone can sit in a restaurant for longer than the duration of a performance and have their mask down the whole time and be eating and drinking and talking in close proximity," Sheridan said. "We are miles away from that. So why would that be acceptable and this is not?"

Children's Theater of Madison and several other venues told 27 News on Thursday they were standing in solidarity on the issue, but so far, public health officials haven't backed down.

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) initiated the order and issued this statement to 27 News on Thursday:

"PHMDC has always turned to CDC for direction on our COVID-19 response. When it comes to singers, musicians or performers, there are no exceptions found within CDC guidelines for these activities. Therefore, there are no exceptions in the Order for removing masks to play instruments or sing.



The Order does list the following exception: “When communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.”



Unlike when we were under previous orders, we are now contending with the Delta variant, which is the dominant strain of the virus in Dane County. The Delta variant is at least 2x more infectious than previous variants. In mid-June 2021 shortly after the last order expired, 1% of sequenced samples were the Delta variant. This week that number is 94%.

While we are completely sympathetic to the concerns raised, PHMDC’s role/statutory obligation is to do what is reasonable and necessary to slow the spread of the virus."

Jen Uphoff Gray says the new mask mandate treats the performance industry unfairly. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

For Uphoff Gray, the response isn't enough.

"We know how to come back safely," Uphoff Gray said. "For the county to not acknowledge how hard we've been working to do that… feels really disappointing."