Police shoot and kill armed man after chase in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police shot and killed a Milwaukee man Thursday night after they say he led them on a chase and then would not drop his weapon after the pursuit ended.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV, this all started when officers saw a reckless driver. Police tried to stop him, but he wouldn't pull over, so a chase began.

After the vehicle crashed, police say the man ran off.

Officers say the man was armed. They say the suspect would not drop his gun after several commands. Two officers fired and hit him. He died at the hospital.

Two officers are now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Waukesha Police Department will be investigating the shooting.