Pritzker announces indoor mask mandate for Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — If you go indoors in Illinois, you'll need to wear a mask again starting Monday, Aug. 30.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker officially reinstated an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, on Thursday during a news conference in Chicago.

"Masks work. Period," the governor said during the news conference.

The updated mandate comes as hospitals are running out of space.

"Hospital ICU beds are filling up, once again. Our hospital leaders look at their counterparts in southern states where low vaccination rates mirror the communities they serve, and they fear the worst is yet to come for us," Pritzker said. "Hospital staff are becoming overwhelmed and overburdened. People are dying who don't have to die."

According to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,184 people in Illinois were reported to be the in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night. Of those hospitalizations, 489 were in the ICU and 241 were on ventilators.

Dr. Ezike says 220 people are being admitted to the hospital every day with COVID-19.

In Region 5, Southern Illinois, there was only one ICU bed available on Thursday, according to Dr. Ezike.

"That's one ICU bed in the entire region for the 20 counties that it serves for anyone — whether it's appendicitis, a car crash, any kind of injury that would need a bed."

Wearing a mask will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Ezike.

"Wearing a mask continues to be one of the simplest, cheapest ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19." There is evidence widespread use of masks "do in fact prevent the spread of COVID-19."