River Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:36 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* From Sunday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Sunday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.

&&