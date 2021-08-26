Skip to Content

Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

Updated
Last updated today at 10:22 am
9:48 am Top Stories
MGN_1280x720_10826P00-TBXIL

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP/ABC) -- Russia's Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport.

The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15. U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a U.S.-led airlift after the Taliban takeover.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content