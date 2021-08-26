Severe weather threat sticks around through weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Strong winds will be the main threat overnight followed by hail and heavy rain. Can't rule out an isolated tornado either, though the threat is low.

The afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center has put more of the 27 News coverage area under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday into Friday.

As stated above, strong winds will be the main threat followed by hail along with heavy rain. There is an isolated tornado threat even though the threat is low compared to the other threats.

The cluster of storms rolling through Iowa during the morning hours is the conditional factor in how the rest of the evening will play out. Should the cluster stay together, it'll hinder the threat later in the evening/overnight. However, if this cluster dies out... the clearer skies will help provide the energy needed for these storms later.

Regardless, the severe line of storms looks to move through the area beginning in the evening lasting through the morning hours on Friday.

Since the severe weather threat does look to hold off until the evening and overnight, make sure that you have a way to receive mobile weather alerts such as download the 27 StormTrack app (link listed above). More severe weather is expected on Friday which includes a better chance for an isolated tornado or two.