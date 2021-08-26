Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- Authorities have released a Silver Alert for a Greenfield woman who left her vehicle idling in the parking lot of an urgent care center before walking away Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Tirza Medina was last seen at 11:47 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Aurora Urgent Care on West Edgerton Avenue in Greenfield. She is believed to be on foot, and authorities said she likes to hang around gas stations and strip malls.

Medina stands 5'2" and weighs 182 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sleeveless blouse, leopard-print pants and black sandals. Anyone with information on Medina's whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.