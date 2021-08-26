Speed limit on several Madison streets will be reduced by end of 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- As part of an ongoing effort to reduce traffic deaths in the Madison area to zero, the city is lowering speed limits in several high-risk areas.

According to a news release from the city, the first reduction will be on South Park Street between Regent Street and Badger Road, bringing the limit down to 25 miles per hour. This follows a previous push for safety on South Park Street, which led to enhanced crosswalks at Badger Road.

“The South Park Street area contains several neighborhoods with many residences and small businesses. All day and every day, people cross this street to shop, attend schools, visit parks, and get to their bus stops,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the release. “This speed reduction, and the others planned, are important pieces to create a safer city for all of our residents and visitors.”

This is part of the Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reduce traffic deaths in the Madison area to zero by 2030. Areas of Cottage Grove Road, Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road and North Thompson Drive will also see speed limit reductions by the end of 2021.

When speed limits change, permanent signage will be updated and digital signage will remind drivers of the changes.