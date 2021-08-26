Therapy ride for veterans rolls into Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nonprofit called Project Hero is taking more than 50 wounded veterans and supporters on the Great Lakes Challenge, a bike ride from Minneapolis to Chicago.

Riders rolled into Madison Thursday evening.

Organizers say the ride is therapeutic.

"The person next to you can relate to you in a way that most other people cannot. And when you're riding together for a couple hours, and you're out there in the beautiful countryside, you're feeling good... is there's just a matter of communication, the family building, the community building occurs, and that's where the therapy happens," said Project Hero's Peter Bylsma.

The riders will leave Madison Friday morning. They aim to get to Chicago on Saturday.

To learn more about Project Hero, click here.