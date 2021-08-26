Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:41 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 56, Green Bay Preble 6

Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9

Coleman 44, Bonduel 14

De Pere 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 6

Gilman 41, Tri-County 0

McDonell Central 54, Bowler/Gresham 14

Mineral Point 63, Dodgeville 14

Monona Grove 48, Madison La Follette 20

Muskego 52, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 14

Necedah 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 36

Oregon 49, Madison West 14

Shiocton 20, Crivitz 14

Sun Prairie 49, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eau Claire North vs. La Crosse Logan, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ppd.

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee South, ppd.

Wilmot Union vs. Racine Case, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content