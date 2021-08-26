UW-Madison launches distribution of emergency pandemic aid for students

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced Thursday that they have begun distributing $28.6 million in emergency federal aid to students feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with $7.7 million already in students' accounts.

According to a news release from university spokesperson Kara Weber, the funds come from the third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. UW received $53.4 million in federal funding, and $26.7 million of that is required to go to students.

"The rest will be used by the institution to offset expenses related to COVID-19, such as staffing, materials and lab costs associated with the university’s testing requirement for unvaccinated staff/students and campus testing sites available to all UW community members," Weber said in the release.

The remaining $1.9 million will be spent on clearing emergency loans will be used to clear emergency loans and student account balances accrued by the highest-need students during the pandemic.

Additionally, more than 4,600 Pell Grant recipients were notified this week that they will receive an additional emergency grant. The funding level will vary from $750 to $1,750, depending on student need.