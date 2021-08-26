Wisconsin lawmakers react to attacks in Kabul

(WAOW)– Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday that left 72 people killed including 12 U.S. service members.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said in part, “Reports of terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and heartbreaking.”

Reports of terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and heartbreaking. God bless our fallen service members, their families, the military & innocent civilians still in harm’s way. Our troops are the finest among us. I continue to pray for their safety and those trying to evacuate. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 26, 2021

Senator Tammy Baldwin said, “My thoughts are with the families of the brave US servicemembers and innocent Afghan civilians who were tragically killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.”