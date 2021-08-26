Wisconsin lawmakers react to attacks in Kabul

Wisconsin lawmakers react to attacks in KabulUpdated
(WAOW)– Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday that left 72 people killed including 12 U.S. service members.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said in part, “Reports of terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and heartbreaking.”
Senator Tammy Baldwin said, “My thoughts are with the families of the brave US servicemembers and innocent Afghan civilians who were tragically killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.”