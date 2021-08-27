Authorities identify woman killed in Madison apartment fire

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman killed in an apartment fire in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Myrrh Smith, 63, of Madison. She was found dead inside her unit when officials responded to the fire at Summit Hill Apartment Complex.

Preliminary results from the examination show that her death was the result of injuries sustained from the fire, but additional testing is underway. Smith's death is the first fire-related fatality in Madison this year.

The death is still under investigation.