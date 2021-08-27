Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians. The White House said Friday that another 12,500 people had been evacuated over the past 24 hours. Biden vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. will hunt down the perpetrators. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving Americans behind. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out.