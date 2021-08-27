Billions of dollars in federal assistance still available as eviction ban ends

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court blocked the CDC's temporary ban on evictions Thursday, leaving millions of Americans facing the real threat of losing their homes.

"This wasn't a decision about whether or not the moratorium was good or appropriate or a smart thing to do for public safety and health," Mitch, a rental housing law expert and clinical law professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, said. "This was simply a decision by the Supreme Court that said the CDC didn't have the authority to do it."

The decision brought the eviction ban to a sudden end, and Mitch said evictions could start very soon.

"Evictions for nonpayment of rent in the state of Wisconsin typically require a five-day notice," he said. "So, if property owners are proceeding through that typical fashion, we may see a huge number of evictions at the end of next week being filed in court."

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey shows more than 23,600 people in Wisconsin say they're very or somewhat likely to face eviction in the next two months.

That, combined with the surging Delta variant, is a recipe for disaster, according to Sharmecia Brown, Urban Triage's program manager for rental support.

"You can beat COVID, but it's that much harder when you don't have a home to quarantine in," she said. "So this is devastating. … This can have a great impact on children. It will affect healthy people. It's just going to increase the spread of COVID."

Urban Triage has worked with the Tenant Resource Center to help people eligible for rental assistance fill out applications.

But Brown said many people weren't aware they were able to get any financial help at all. The U.S. Treasury Department said that's been a nationwide problem, and it's contributed to limited disbursal of federal relief money.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program makes up to $46.5 billion in aid available, but the Treasury Department said, so far, state and local programs have only spent $5.1 billion.

If you live in Dane County and need help paying back rent, the Tenant Resource Center might be able to help. You can check your eligibility for the program here and apply for assistance here.