Catholic Charities collecting items for Afghan refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse is collecting items to help the newly arrived Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

They are collecting new items at their offices at 3710 East Avenue in La Crosse until 11 a.m. Friday and again from 1-3 p.m.

They stressed that the items that they're looking for should be new. They are not accepting appliances, household items, furniture, bedding, electrical items, or clothing.

Here is the list of items that they will accept:

• Underwear (women & children)

• Socks (women & children)

• Sweatpants (men, women, & children)

• Prayer mats (can be yoga mats)

• Rain Ponchos

• Clothespins

• Diapers

• Backpacks for Children

• Flashlights

For an updated list of needs or to make a monetary contribution, you can visit their website at: https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/