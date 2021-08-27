Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 10:05AM CDT until August 27 at 1:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

East Central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 115 PM CDT.

* At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.