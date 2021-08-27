Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:03 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Amherst 29, Medford Area 14

Aquinas 41, Luther 8

Badger 26, Milton 14

Baraboo 44, Madison East 6

Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8

Belleville 35, New Glarus 6

Belmont 42, North Crawford 0

Berlin 46, Wautoma 6

Big Foot 27, East Troy 18

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14

Cambridge 61, Deerfield 42

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Catholic Memorial 44, Antioch, Ill. 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 32, Sheboygan Falls 21

Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18

Clayton 29, Wausau East 28

Columbus 42, Platteville 6

Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

DeForest 40, Stoughton 14

Durand 38, Prescott 23

Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 13

Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Florence 14, Algoma 6

Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3

Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13

Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Grantsburg 34, St. Croix Falls 27

Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13

Greenwood 17, New Auburn 16

Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0

Homestead 23, Arrowhead 22

Howards Grove 16, Valders 6

Hudson 29, River Falls 28

Hurley 38, Ashland 12

Janesville Parker 28, Beloit Memorial 7

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6

Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13

Kiel 30, Ripon 13

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19

Lakeland 21, Tomahawk 6

Lodi 38, Delavan-Darien 0

Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6

Markesan 14, Laconia 8

Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9

Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7

New Holstein 48, North Fond du Lac 6

New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0

Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Oconomowoc 33, Menomonee Falls 7

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Oostburg 17, Lomira 15

Pius XI Catholic 28, Saint Thomas More 20

Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0

Portage 56, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25

Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13

Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14

Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0

Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22

Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6

River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

River Valley 32, Lancaster 8

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Shell Lake 46, Washburn 0

Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Three Lakes 32, Gillett 0

Turner 41, Saint Francis 13

Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0

Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14

Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7

Wausau West 14, Merrill 0

Wausaukee 30, Sevastopol 6

Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31

Webster 28, Clear Lake 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 14, Waukesha South 12

West Bend East 9, Sheboygan North 0

Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Winneconne 20, Omro 19

Wisconsin Lutheran 30, Waukesha North 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

