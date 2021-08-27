House GOP delegation concerned about refugee vetting process after Kabul attack

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Members of Wisconsin's delegation of House Republicans expressed concern over the Afghan refugee vetting process after a suicide bombing left 13 U.S. service members dead on Thursday.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Rep. Bryan Steil and other Wisconsin lawmakers toured Fort McCoy on Friday to get an up-close look at the resettlement process of refugees at the base. They said while there haven't been any issues regarding refugees coming into Wisconsin, they feel the vetting process could be improved to prevent potential terrorists from entering the country.

"We cannot have terror imported into the United States here," Rep. Tom Tiffany said.

Representatives said as of Friday, Fort McCoy housed 2,000 refugees, and that number could rise to 3,000 by the end of the day. Officials say the fort's capacity is 10,000 and they expect many more refugees to arrive in the coming days.

Worried about the United States' looming August 31 deadline to get citizens out of Afghanistan, representatives said they wanted to make sure no corners were cut before letting people into the United States. They said their ultimate goal, however, was getting all U.S. citizens out of Kabul as quickly as possible.

"We can have disagreements about, you know, this vetting procedure, that vetting procedure," Gallagher said. "All of us are united behind the idea of we should not leave any Americans behind."

The representatives, however, criticized the Biden administration's deal with the Taliban on an August 31 deadline.

"I believe that the deadline should be when the mission's completed and the mission is to make sure all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan are able to leave Afghanistan," Steil said.