Juvenile cited after injuring bicyclist in hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 33-year-old man is in the hospital after an underage driver drove into him on Cottage Grove Road Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report from MPD, officers responded to the scene at 5:56 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run with injuries. The injured cyclist was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The driver left the scene of the accident, but was quickly tracked down by police and questioned. The underaged driver admitted to hitting the cyclist, and did not show any signs of impairment.

The driver will appear in court on a hit-and-run involving injury citation.