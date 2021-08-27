MMSD Superintendent recommends school board vote in favor of staff vaccine mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- During a press conference with local news media Friday, Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins made it clear he's in favor of requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jenkins said the school board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a vaccine mandate for all staff.

Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones said in the press conference that an overwhelming number of union members are on board with a vaccine mandate. He said members were polled on a possible mandate. More than 85 percent said they agree with a mandate. Another 10 percent of members said they wanted more information.

The school board will hold the special meeting on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m.