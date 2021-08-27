N Carolina couple split jackpot thanks to 2 winning tickets

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple split a nearly $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets. They say the sudden windfall will be put to good use. The North Carolina Education Lottery says Luther Cannon bought two tickets for Sunday’s Cash 5 jackpot at a convenience store in Rocky Mount. He punched in his numbers and gave one of the tickets to his wife, Constance. When they saw his numbers won a $997,400 jackpot, Constance Cannon said she started crying. She says they can now pay off their house and cars while leaving some cash to do something to help their family.