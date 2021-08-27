Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to a report from ABC News, Ida has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it nears landfall in Cuba.

In a Category 1 hurricane, sustained winds can reach 75 miles per hour, with gusts far surpassing that. Ida will first make landfall on the Isle of Youth in Cuba.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell wants everyone who lives or works outside the city's levee protection system to evacuate.

Forecasters say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 120 mph when it nears the U.S. coast. The National Hurricane Center says Ida is already rapidly intensifying and could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana on Sunday after hitting Cuba on Friday.

Category 3 hurricanes can cause devastating damage. Climate scientist Jim Kossin says it's headed straight towards New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana.