ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Bowser & Gizmo from the Dane County Human Society are our Pet's of the Week!

They're both boys, about six years old, and have lived together their entire life.

Bowser the gray cat happens to be a little more outgoing than Gizmo the orange cat, he's a little more laid back.

For more information on Bowser & Gizmo, or any of the other animals at the humane society, visit giveshelter.org